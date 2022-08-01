St Helens road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 9pm August 1 to 5am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

• M6, from 9pm August 8 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.