St Helens road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M58, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm November 28 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

