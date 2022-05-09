St Helens road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M58, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M62, from 8pm May 3 to 7am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 - seven lane closures and slip road closure due to resurfacing.