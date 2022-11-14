St Helens road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M58, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm November 28 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.