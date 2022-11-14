Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

St Helens road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
39 minutes ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

    M58, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    M6, from 9pm November 28 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.