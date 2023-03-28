St Helens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST
A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cheung Wah, a takeaway at Cheung Wah Takeaway, 32 Claughton Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on February 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 176 takeaways with ratings, 56 (32%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.