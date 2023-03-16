Three more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 765 people had died in the area by March 2 – up from 762 on the week before.

They were among 29,048 deaths recorded across the North West.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 16 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.