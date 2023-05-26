Three more deaths recorded in St Helens

Register
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:22 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 790 people had died in the area by May 11 – up from 787 the week before.

They were among 30,055 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.