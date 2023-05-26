Three more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 790 people had died in the area by May 11 – up from 787 the week before.
They were among 30,055 deaths recorded across the North West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.