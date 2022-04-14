Two more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:32 pm
A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.

The dashboard shows 644 people had died in the area by April 14 (Thursday) – up from 642 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They were among 23,936 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 148,990 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 14 (Thursday) – up from 148,080 on Friday.