Two more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:12 pm

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.

A total of 675 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 28 (Tuesday) – up from 673 on Monday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

They were among 25,104 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 156,765 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 28 (Tuesday) – up from 156,648 on Monday.