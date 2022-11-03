Two more deaths recorded in St Helens
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.
A total of 719 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 717 on the week before.
They were among 27,155 deaths recorded across the North West.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.
A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.