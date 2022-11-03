Two more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

A total of 719 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 717 on the week before.

They were among 27,155 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.