Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust cares for 29 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust was caring for 29 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from 25 on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.
The figures also show that 13 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust in the week to April 3. This was up from 12 in the previous seven days.