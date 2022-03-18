Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 10,877 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 235 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 9% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.