Crime on the rise in Wirral, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Wirral, official police records reveal.
Merseyside Police recorded 29,631 offences in Wirral in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 30% compared to the previous year, when there were 22,710.
And, at 91.4 crimes per 1,000 people, that was slightly higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 956 were sexual offences – an increase of 53% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has soared in the area, from 9,674 to 12,636 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 40%, from 3,492 incidents to 4,887.
And theft offences rose by 18%, with 5,145 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 15.9 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in Wirral included:
956 sexual offences, a rise of 53%12,636 violent offences, a rise of 31%3,348 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 26%1,699 drug offences, up 2%206 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 2%4,728 public order offences, up 72%5,145 theft offences, a rise of 18%4,887 stalking and harassment offences, up 40%