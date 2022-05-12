Drop in visits to A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month – but attendances were far higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 3,943 patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in April.

That was a slight drop from the 3,952 visits recorded during March, but more than double the 1,552 patients seen in April 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 727 visits to A&E at sites run by Wirral Community Health and Care Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.

