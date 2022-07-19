Drop in visits to A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 4,419 patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a drop of 1% on the 4,458 visits recorded during May, but 51% more than the 2,928 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 1,105 visits to A&E departments run by Wirral Community Health and Care Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 15 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times