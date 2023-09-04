Food hygiene ratings given to 29 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 22 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Saughall Hotel at Saughall Hotel Saughall Road, Saughall Massie, Wirral; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: Pina Loca at Martins Newsagent 24 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Strummers (Inc.) Oliver's at Strummers Cafe 76 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Secrets @ No7 coffee shop at 7 Church Road, Bebington, Wirral; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Cafe Connect at Charing Cross Carpets 7 Whetstone Lane, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Charlottes Kitchen at 133b Saughall Massie Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Future Yard CIC at @ 75 75 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at 11 The Croft Retail And Leisure Park Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Zero Clucks Given at Himalaya Restaurant 45 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Rubens Coffee at 5 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: QT Cafe at 148 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Tulip Cafe at Tulip International Uk Ltd Riverview Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: The Farmer's Arms at The Farmers Arms 167 Hill Bark Road, Frankby, Wirral; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Cakes and Carts Cafe at Meyer Prestige Ltd Riverview Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Slinkys at 84 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: The Corner Cafe and Bistro at 98a Church Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Village Tandoori at 46 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Vindaloo at 387 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: MT Everest Nepalese Cuisine at 45 Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on June 29

• Rated 4: Rise & Grind at 57 Mill Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on July 27

• Rated 4: Snacking Dragons at CH63; rated on July 26

• Rated 4: St Georges Nursing Home at St Georges Care Home 1 Croxteth Avenue, Liscard, Wirral; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Arrowe Park Golf Club at Gentlemens Club Room Arrowe Park Golf Course Arrowe Park Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on July 14

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Choices Bar at 124 Duke Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Jac's Pantry at CH49; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: The mixed grill at 140 Borough Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Pizza Nite at 580 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: meal time at 12 Cross Lane, Bebington, Wirral; rated on June 26