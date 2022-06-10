Food hygiene ratings given to 50 Wirral establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 50 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 28 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Benty Farm Ice Cream at 3a School Lane, Thurstatson, Wirral; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: BJ's Cafe at 1 Poulton Road, Seacombe, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Heswall Tandoori at 52 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 20

• Rated 5: Silk Rd at 166 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 20

• Rated 5: Eastham Adult Training Centre at 33 Eastham Rake, Eastham, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Geek Retreat Wirral at Tides Wine Bar 2a -2b, Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Isabelle's Tea Room at 256 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Birkenhead Operatic Society at Alexander Hall 24a, Clifton Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Burger King, Kiosk 4 Food Court at Pyramids Shopping Centre, Borough Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Aroma at 37 Thingwall Road, Irby, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Barnstondale Centre at Storeton Lane, Barnston, Wirral; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Zeera Tandoori at 11 Thingwall Road, Irby, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Piri-Siri Mexican Kitchen at 223 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Cafe 39 at 39 Derby Road, Tranmere, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Christ Church C Of E Church at Christ Church Barnston, Barnston Road, Barnston, Wirral; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 1408 New Chester Road, Eastham, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Tranmere Residents & Communities at 160 Church Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Museum Gift Shop at 23 King Georges Drive, Port Sunlight, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Starbucks @ Village Hotel at 2 Pool Lane, Bromborough, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Village Cafe at 27 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at 59 Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Harvester Croft at Unit Ru4a The Croft Retail Park, Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 3 Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: The Bowl at Unit 1, Bassendale Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Upton Bypass, Upton, Wirral; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Subway at 13 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: The station @ flissys at Station Kiosk, Station Road, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: The West Kirby Tap at West Kirby Tap Real Ale House, Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on April 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 13 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Harvest Mouse at 174 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Thornton Hough Village Hall at Manor Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: The Birch Tree at 17 Prenton Road West, Prenton, Wirral; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at 9 Prenton Road East, Tranmere, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Acorn at Village Road, Higher Bebington, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The John Masefield, Wetherspoons at 70-72 New Chester Road, New Ferry, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: St Anne's Parish Centre at 32 Highfield Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: The Lazy Landlord at 56 Mill Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Crown Hotel at The Crown Hotel, 128 Conway Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: The Imperial at 56 Mill Street, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: The Bidston at Bidston Hotel, 50 Hoylake Road, Bidston, Wirral; rated on April 19

• Rated 4: The New Rake Hotel at Mill Park Drive, Eastham, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 5

• Rated 2: The Grange at Moreton, Wirral; rated on April 21

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bank Dough at 107 Mount Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on May 20

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Heswall, Wirral; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Pisces Takeaway at 35-37 Milner Road, Heswall, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Snack Shack at 377 New Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Old Ticket Office Ice Cream Parlour at 1a Ferry Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: KFC at Unit Ru1 Croft Retail & Leisure Park, Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on April 26

• Rated 3: Lucky House at 253 Poulton Road, Poulton, Wirral; rated on May 5

• Rated 1: Golden Palace at 11 Crofton Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on April 11