Food hygiene ratings given to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Premier Riverside Convenience Store at 104a New Ferry Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on May 17
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Silver River Fish & Chips at 41 Eastham Village Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on April 20
• Rated 3: Picasso's Pizza at 22 Mount Pleasant Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on May 3