Food hygiene ratings given to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 4: Premier Riverside Convenience Store at 104a New Ferry Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on May 17

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Silver River Fish & Chips at 41 Eastham Village Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on April 20