Food hygiene ratings given to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Premier Riverside Convenience Store at 104a New Ferry Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on May 17

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Silver River Fish & Chips at 41 Eastham Village Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on April 20

    • Rated 3: Picasso's Pizza at 22 Mount Pleasant Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on May 3