Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
LATERAL, at 83 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 15.

And Sundowner Club, at Park Lane Holiday Homes, Park Lane, Moreton, Wirral was also given a score of three on December 15.

It means that of Wirral's 219 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 150 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.