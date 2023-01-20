Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

LATERAL, at 83 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 15.

And Sundowner Club, at Park Lane Holiday Homes, Park Lane, Moreton, Wirral was also given a score of three on December 15.