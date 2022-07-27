Food hygiene ratings handed to 23 Wirral establishments

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Annabelle's at Annabels Cafe, Arrowe Park Hospital, Arrowe Park Road, Woodchurch; rated on July 22

• Rated 5: Love Brownies West Kirby at Co-Op Travelcare, 24 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Tanskey's at Coronation Gardens, Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Seafood Shack at 51 Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: St Andrews United Church at Rowson Street, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: The Red Fox at Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Chatwins at 49 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Ena Pa African-Caribbean Soul Food at Woodside Ferry, Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Captain Tony's Cafe at 784 Borough Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on June 1

• Rated 4: Alo Pho Oxton at 22 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 9

• Rated 3: Bake & Butty at 113b Reeds Lane, Leasowe, Wirral; rated on June 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Montrose Court Restaurant at 1 Montrose Court, 1a Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Territorial Army Centre at Chetwynd, Wexford Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Heswall Hall at Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: St Anne's Parish Centre at Social Centre, Highfield Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 14

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Ocean Wave at 243-245 Seabank Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Wok - In at 157-159 Laird Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 9

• Rated 3: Ali's Kebab Pizza House at 67 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on June 21

• Rated 3: Dolphin Fish And Chip Shop at 17 Shaw Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on June 16

• Rated 2: Lucky Garden at Lucky Garden Fish And Chips, 269 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on June 21

• Rated 1: Greasby Pizza and Grill at 223 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on June 15

• Rated 1: Venice Pizzeria at 73 Poulton Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on June 13