Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Wirral establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at 4 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Bake My Day at 110 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 11

• Rated 3: Charelles Cafe at 103 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Gallaghers at 20 Chester Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Vittoria Vaults at 56 Vittoria Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on May 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Alexandra Coffee at Cp11 Birkenhead Market, Grange Precinct, Birkenhead; rated on May 10