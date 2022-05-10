Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Wirral

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Wirral.
A total of 1,068 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 10 (Tuesday) – down from 1,070 on Monday.
They were among 24,651 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 153,676 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 153,404 on Monday.