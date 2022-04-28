One more death recorded in Wirral

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wirral.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:11 pm

The dashboard shows 1,057 people had died in the area by April 28 (Thursday) – up from 1,056 on Wednesday.

They were among 24,354 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 151,884 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 28 (Thursday) – up from 151,680 on Friday.