One more death recorded in Wirral

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wirral.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 4:43 pm

A total of 1,090 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 8 (Wednesday) – up from 1,089 on Tuesday.

They were among 24,962 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 155,765 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8 (Wednesday) – up from 155,680 on Tuesday.