One more death recorded in Wirral

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wirral.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:24 pm

A total of 1,095 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 29 (Wednesday) – up from 1,094 on Tuesday.

They were among 25,124 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 156,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 29 (Wednesday) – up from 156,765 on Tuesday.