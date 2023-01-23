Rise in drug treatment deaths in Wirral

The number of people who died while accessing addiction treatment in Wirral has risen, new figures show.

Drugs and drug-taking equipment. *01/04/04: A programme designed to get drug-addict offenders into treatment was expanding to 36 new areas Thursday 1 April 2004. The Government scheme aims to crack drug crime by testing offenders for Class A drugs when they are charged by police. They are then referred to drug workers while in police custody and later guided into treatment. *03/11/04: Taxpayers' money is being wasted on ineffective drug treatment courses which are abandoned by nearly half of addicts, a spending watchdog said. Too many drug users start rehab programmes but drop out for 'avoidable reasons' the Audit Commission said. Some addicts may take part in a number of courses before successfully completing their rehab, wasting public money, it added. 'Too many drug users drop out of treatment for avoidable reasons and the importance of staff attitudes to the success of treatment has yet to be fully recognised by local services', said the report.

The number of people who died while accessing addiction treatment in Wirral has risen, new figures show.

The Transform Drug Policy Foundation said that in order to save lives, more must be done to encourage drug users to enter and remain in treatment.

Advertisement

Department of Health and Social Care figures show there were 136 deaths among adults undergoing drug addiction treatment in Wirral between April 2019 and March 2022.

Most Popular

This was up from 114 who died during the three years prior, from April 2016 to March 2019.

It was also up from 126 deaths recorded between 2018 and 2021.

Across England, 7,429 people died while in contact with treatment services in the three years to March 2022 – a 26% increase on the 5,889 deaths recorded in the previous three-year period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Powell, head of partnerships at the Transform Drug Policy Foundation, said the rise in deaths is likely due in part to Covid-19 preventing face to face treatment.

Mr Powell added: "But against a backdrop of record drug deaths, we should be very concerned that over a third of people are dropping out of treatment, and just 60% of people using heroin are in treatment at all.

"To save lives we must offer services that retain people in treatment, and appeal to those we aren't reaching – including heroin prescribing clinics, overdose prevention centres and crack pipe distribution."

He said the UK should follow Portugal's drug policies by decriminalising drug use to reduce the stigma that deters many from seeking help.

Advertisement

The most recent estimates of opiate and crack cocaine use in local areas show there were thought to be 3,090 people using the drugs in Wirral in 2016-17.

That was the equivalent of 15.6 users per 10,000 people in the area – well above the national rate of 8.9 per 10,000.

Advertisement

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Drug and alcohol addiction can have a tragic impact on people’s health, families and lives.

“We are committed to tackling the root causes of substance misuse with our 10-year Drugs Strategy."

Advertisement