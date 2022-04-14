Rise in visits to A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month, with demand rising well above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 3,952 patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in March.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a rise of 29% on the 3,056 visits recorded during February, and nearly triple the 1,321 patients seen in March 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in March 2020, there were 2,927 visits to A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 19% compared to February, and 29% more than the 1.7 million seen during March 2021.

At Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust:

In March:

98% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in February:

The median time to treatment was 10 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times