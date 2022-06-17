Rise in visits to A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust

An accident and emergency sign outside Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, where Lalene Malik, 23, went to A&E with stomach cramps on March 26 and gave birth to her baby in the toilets, having not known she was pregant and with no outward physical signs of pregnancy. Picture date: Wednesday April 13, 2022.

More patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month, with demand rising well above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 4,458 patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in May.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a rise of 13% on the 3,943 visits recorded during April, and more than double the 2,211 patients seen in May 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2020, there were 1,020 visits to A&E at sites run by Wirral Community Health and Care Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises​​.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.