Rise in visits to A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust

More patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month, with demand rising well above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 4,458 patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in May.
That was a rise of 13% on the 3,943 visits recorded during April, and more than double the 2,211 patients seen in May 2021.
The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2020, there were 1,020 visits to A&E at sites run by Wirral Community Health and Care Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 8% compared to April, and 5% more than the 2.1 million seen during May 2021.