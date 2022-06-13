Road closures: eight for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 8pm June 6 to 4am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 lane closures due to off network works.

• A41, from 8pm June 8 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J5 to J1 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 5 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M53, from 8pm June 21 to 5am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J5 to J1 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M53, from 8pm June 22 to 5am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 to J5 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M53, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to 4 - Lane closures and carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.