Road closures: four for Wirral drivers this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Wirral will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A41, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, Mersey Tunnel to Hoole Village - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• M53, from 8pm July 28 to 7am August 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 10pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, - works on the Docks Link to M53.

• M53, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J3 to J3 - carriageway closure for Electrical works.