Road closures: one for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A41, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 North and southbound, Lane closures from M53 to roundabout due to grass cutting.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.