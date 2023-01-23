Road closures: seven for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wirral will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8am January 23 to 5pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J2 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M53, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

• M53, from 9.30am to 4pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 4 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 8pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, J3 to J4 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, jct five entry slip road closure due to litter picking.

• M53, from 9pm February 6 to 6am February 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for drainage.