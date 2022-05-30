Road closures: six for Wirral drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wirral will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm May 23 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 to J5 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A41, from 8pm May 30 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, Hooton to M53 Lane closure Switching for Electrical works.

• M53, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 5 - carriageway closure for communications.

• A41, from 8pm June 8 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J5 to J1 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.