Two more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wirral.
A total of 1,070 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 11 (Wednesday) – up from 1,068 on Tuesday.
They were among 24,685 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 152,628 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11 (Wednesday) – up from 152,433 on Tuesday.