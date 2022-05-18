Two more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wirral.
A total of 1,077 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 18 (Wednesday) – up from 1,075 on Tuesday.
They were among 24,782 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 154,576 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18 (Wednesday) – up from 154,454 on Tuesday.