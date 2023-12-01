Wirral establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jug and Bottle, a pub, bar or nightclub at Jug And Bottle 13 Mount Avenue, Heswall, Wirral was given the score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 217 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 156 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.