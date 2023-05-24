Wirral house prices dropped more than North West average in March

House prices dropped by 1.9% – more than the average for the North West – in Wirral in March, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.4% over the last year.

The average Wirral house price in March was £202,472, Land Registry figures show – a 1.9% decrease on February.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 1.3%, and Wirral was lower than the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral rose by £6,600 – putting the area 31st among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 14.3%, to £247,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blackpool gained 0.7% in value, giving an average price of £130,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £169,800 on their property – £5,000 more than a year ago, and £41,600 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £233,700 on average in March – 37.7% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Wirral in March – they dropped 2.5% in price, to £153,621 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.2%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1.3% monthly; up 3.9% annually; £350,523 average

down 1.3% monthly; up 3.9% annually; £350,523 average Semi-detached: down 1.8% monthly; up 3.6% annually; £227,374 average

down 1.8% monthly; up 3.6% annually; £227,374 average Flats: down 1.8% monthly; up 1.7% annually; £118,450 average

How do property prices in Wirral compare?

Buyers paid 4.4% less than the average price in the North West (£212,000) in March for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £361,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as more than in Wirral. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times as much as homes in Burnley (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Factfile

Average property price in March

Wirral: £202,472

The North West:£211,759

UK: £285,009

Annual growth to March

Wirral: +3.4%

The North West: +5.2%

UK: +4.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West