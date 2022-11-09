Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Mediterranean Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 116 Teehey Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 627 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.