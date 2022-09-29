Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Paradox, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1-3 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 623 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.