Wirral road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm April 19 to 5am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 3 carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 North and southbound, from M53 roundbout to A550 Lane one closure due to grass cutting.

• M53, from 8pm April 21 to 5am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to 1 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 8pm April 23 to 5am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 8pm April 25 to 5am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 8pm April 27 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5 - carriageway closure for drainage.