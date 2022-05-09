Wirral road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 to J5 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• A41, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J5 to J1 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M53, from 8pm May 23 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 to J5 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.