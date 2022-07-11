Wirral road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8.30pm July 11 to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct two to jct three - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• M53, from 8.30pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct two to jct three - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3pm on July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, Hooton Green to M53 lane two closure due to maintenance works.