Wirral road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A41, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, Mersey Tunnel to Hoole Village - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3pm on July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, Hooton Green to M53 lane two closure due to maintenance works.

• M53, from 8pm July 28 to 7am August 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.