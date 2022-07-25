Wirral road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A41, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, Mersey Tunnel to Hoole Village - Lane closure for Electrical works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A41, from 8pm July 27 to 6am August 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 1 to 5 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3pm on July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 North and southbound, Lane closures from M53 to roundabout due to grass cutting.

• M53, from 8pm July 28 to 7am August 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M53, from 10pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, - works on the Docks Link to M53.