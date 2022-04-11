Wirral road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J3 to J2 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A41, from 8am April 11 to 5pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, between Chester Road and M53 lane closures due to.

• M53, from 8pm April 19 to 5am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 3 carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 North and southbound, from M53 roundbout to A550 Lane one closure due to grass cutting.

• M53, from 8pm April 21 to 5am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to 1 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 8pm April 23 to 5am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 8pm April 25 to 5am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.