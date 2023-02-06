Wirral road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm February 6 to 6am February 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - lane closure due to local authority works.

• M53, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 4 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - lane closure for horticulture.

• M53, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J1 - lane closure for inspection/survey.