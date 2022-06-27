Wirral road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

• M53, from 5am March 22 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to J4 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.