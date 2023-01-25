Register
Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Grange Chippy, a takeaway at 68 Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 340 takeaways with ratings, 140 (41%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.