Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Grange Chippy, a takeaway at 68 Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 340 takeaways with ratings, 140 (41%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.