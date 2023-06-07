Wirral takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Al's Pizza, a takeaway at 176 Bedford Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was given the minimum score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 338 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.