Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier

Wirral takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Al's Pizza, a takeaway at 176 Bedford Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was given the minimum score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 338 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.