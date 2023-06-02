Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 10 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 31 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were nine beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 2,780 people in hospital with Covid as of May 31, with 77 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.